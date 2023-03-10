Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Facebook

Facebook parent Meta exploring new social network to rival Twitter

Platform would allow users to share text updates

close
Public Ventures president and chief market strategist Lou Basenese reacts to reports Twitter is planning to cut more jobs on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Elon Musk is following the Jack Welch playbook at Twitter: Lou Basenese

Public Ventures president and chief market strategist Lou Basenese reacts to reports Twitter is planning to cut more jobs on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. is looking into creating a new social network that could be a direct competitor to Twitter. 

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Fox Business in an emailed statement.

Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. 

That report said Meta's new app – codenamed P92 – would support ActivityPub. ActivityPub is a decentralized social networking protocol that powers Mastodon and other federated apps.

TIKTOK BAN: WHO WINS IF PLATFORM IS OUTLAWED TO AMERICAN USERS?

The Meta logo

A logo at the Meta Platforms Inc. area on the opening day of the MWC Barcelona at the Fira de Barcelona venue in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.  (Angel Garcia/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Furthermore, the new app would have Instagram's branding, allowing people to log in using the same account information, according to the report.

Platformer reported that it would be overseen by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Adam Mosseri

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri testifies at a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., on Dec. 8, 2021.  ((Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Moneycontrol.com said it had seen a copy of an internal product brief that details the functioning and various product features of the app, but that it was not clear whether development had begun, though noting a source said it is still in progress. 

A sign at Meta headquarters

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: A sign is posted in front of Meta headquarters on April 28, 2022, in Menlo Park, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A feature, a source told the outlet, would allow the app to "broadcast posts to people on other servers."

Reuters contributed to this report.