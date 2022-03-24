Meta investing $800 million in new Kansas City data center

Facebook parent Meta Platforms will invest $800 million in a nearly 1-million square foot hyperscale data center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The data center will be located in the city's 5.5 million square-foot data center campus, Golden Plains Technology Park, and is expected to support more than 1,300 jobs at peak construction and up to 100 operational jobs when it comes online in 2024.

The site will run on 100% renewable energy, ranking it among the most sustainable data centers in the world, and add additional renewable energy to the region’s local grid. The facility will achieve net-zero carbon emissions and, on average, use 32% less energy and be 80% more water-efficient than the industry standard.

"Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer – good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners," Meta's director of community and economic development Darcy Northridge said in a statement. "Meta is committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of the region for years to come."

According to Missouri Governor Mark Parson's office, Meta chose the facility for its central location with improved network connectivity between coastal data centers, among other factors. In addition, officials touted the Kansas City region's "greater security, decreased risk of natural disasters and other threats, competitive energy prices, and options for renewable energy."

"This unprecedented investment signals Missouri is open for business and that our state is a prime destination for high-tech leaders and innovators alike," Parsons said in a statement.

The Kansas City Area Development Council notes that the region is the third fastest-growing tech market in the U.S. and among the top large metros for its number of tech jobs per capita, with over 102,000 technology jobs and more than 3,9000 established tech firms.

"KC is the most connected region in the U.S. with more than 5.5 million miles of fiber deployed," KCADC president and CEO Tim Cowden said in a statement. "This infrastructure, coupled with a dynamic and robust talent pool, provides Meta the resources it needs for long-term success in our market."

The move comes as the tech giant ramps up its efforts to build the metaverse, a computer-generated environment where users can interact with each other in virtual reality.