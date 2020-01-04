Mercedes recalling 750,000 vehicles with sunroofs that can fly off cars
Affects C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and CLS-Class models made between 2001 and 2011.
Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 750,000 cars because the sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off.
Continue Reading Below
The recall, announced Saturday, includes the luxury-vehicle maker's C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and the CLS-Class made between 2001 and 2011.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
In each of the four vehicles, the bonding material on the optional sunroofs can deteriorate, resulting in the sunroof detaching and posing a danger to drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
TRADER JOE'S, WALMART RECALL HARD-BOILED EGG PRODUCTS
Mercedes will contact owners of cars affected by the recall on or after Feb. 14. The company is offering to inspect and replace the sunroofs if necessary, free of charge.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
The Associated Press contributed this report.