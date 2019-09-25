'Alexa, get me a job': McDonalds rolls out voice-initiated hiring

If you've ever wished you could ask Amazon's Alexa for help with a job application, you're in luck.

The fast-food giant McDonald's is introducing the "world's first voice-initiated application process" (through Alexa and Google's Assistant). Potential applicants can look for a position at McDonalds, using a system called Apply-Thru, in the U.S., England, Canada, Spain, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, and Australia (with more countries likely to be added soon).

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job-seekers on devices they are already using,” said McDonald’s Executive Vice President David Fairhurst. “Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams — friendly, responsive and fun. I am looking forward to having our application process simplified with Alexa.”

Using the new system, a job seeker can say, "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's," and the digital assistant will respond by asking which country the person wants to work in and playing McDonald's "I'm lovin' it" jingle, according to the Associated Press.

Afterward, users can share their phone number and get a link to continue the application process. It's worth noting that McDonalds is hiring right now; the Chicago-based chain is looking for 338 part-time crew workers in the New York area and 414 in Toronto.

The fast-food company said over the summer it was looking to hire 250,000 new employees throughout the U.S.

