Major US airport websites taken offline, pro-Russia hacking group takes credit

The websites of multiple U.S. airports were taken offline on Monday morning, with a pro-Russian hacking group claiming responsibility.

According to Bleeping Computer, the group, known as KillNet, launched a distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attack, making the affected airports' websites unavailable.

The affected airports include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The attack does not appear to have impacted operations at the airports themselves.

The airports did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment. FOX Business has requested comment from the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency and the Transportation Security Administration.

KillNet – which has stepped up hacking efforts against countries that oppose Russia's war in Ukraine – previously claimed responsibility for attacks that targeted government websites in Colorado, Kentucky, and Mississippi last week and Congress' website in July.

"Vladimir Putin seeks to compel the U.S. to stop providing military support to Ukraine by attempting to place pressure on Americans," Rebekah Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer and the author of "Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America," told FOX Business. "Inflicting gradual pain by disrupting the normal functioning of the society is part of the doctrine. The goal is to reach the point where people get tired of inconveniences and demand that the U.S. government abandon Ukraine."