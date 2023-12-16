Expand / Collapse search
Artificial intelligence
Published

LimeWire launches the 'next wave' of music

Platform unveils AI music studio for content creation

LimeWire Chief Operating Officer Marcus Feistl joins 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast' to discuss the platform's launch of an A.I. music studio, how users can generate content and the impact to music industry. video

LimeWire COO Marcus Feistl on AI's role in platform

A brand once known as a file-sharing service in the early 2000s has made a comeback with the launch of a new A.I. music studio. 

LimeWire Chief Operating Officer Marcus Feistl joined FOX Business' "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Friday to explain how the platform is ushering in the "next wave of content creation" with the use of artificial intelligence.

GENERATIVE AI: WHAT TO WATCH IN 2024

LimeWire caters to content creators, brands, and artists with its "mission to reshape the creator economy," according to its website

The COO explained how the platform was relaunched last year to inspire the community to create their own user-generated content such as images, video, text and audio with the addition of the recently launched A.I. music studio. 

"Within the last 12 months or so, we've seen a lot of user-generated content, a lot of requests from our community to get the ability to also create content themselves, which is why we made a big leap into this space and are pretty much enabling anyone on the platform to become a content creator and to also start creating their own music," he told ahost Neil Cavuto.

laptop with music software

An Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer with music making software on screen surrounded by music hardware, taken on December 22, 2020. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images) (Future Music Magazine / Contributor / Getty Images)

Feistl noted the differences between the studio and music streaming services such as iTunes and Spotify. 

"We don't really see ourselves as a distribution model for existing creators. It's much more [about] getting users to generate their own content," he said.  

He also discussed how the platform addresses content redundancy, explaining how the music and data used are licensed. 

"We've actually put a lot of thought into this." Feistl told Cavuto, "All the music results that users get from the studio is licensed content. Our paid users can also use that content and use it commercially on other platforms, which has been one of the big parts that we put a lot of focus on in the development phase."

Barron's deputy editor Ben Levisohn, reporter Carleton English and associate editor Jack Hough discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the music industry on 'Barron's Roundtable.' video

Is artificial intelligence a copyright threat to the music industry?

When Cavuto asked if the platform's goal was to "destroy" the music industry, Feistl assured him that the platform's intentions are not hostile. 

"We love the music industry," he said adding that the A.I. music studio is "just a new way of creating content and bringing the music industry into pretty much the next wave."

