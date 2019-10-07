Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

Did hot tubs cause an outbreak of Legionnaires' that killed 1, made 120 ill

By FOXBusiness
close
Celularity co-founders Peter Diamandis and Dr. Robert Hariri on the company's research into using living cells to treat cancer, autoimmune and degenerative diseases.video

Using living cells to treat diseases

Celularity co-founders Peter Diamandis and Dr. Robert Hariri on the company's research into using living cells to treat cancer, autoimmune and degenerative diseases.

An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a type of pneumonia, has sickened more than 100 people and left one person dead in North Carolina, according to health officials.

Continue Reading Below

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are in the midst of trying to determine the source of the outbreak but have hinted that it may be tied to hot tubs that were on display during a state fair in Septemeber.

As of Oct. 3, 120 cases of Legionnaires’ disease had been reported in people who attended or worked at the NC Mountain State Fair which spanned just over a week ending on Sept. 15.

And eight others who attended the fair have Pontiac fever, which is a milder form of the infection. One person has since died while there have been over 80 hospitalizations, according to officials.

MORE ON FOX BUSINESS...

PRIVATE SECTOR NEEDS TO PLAY A KEY ROLE ADVANCING US HEALTH CARE: HENRY SCHEIN CEO
VAPING-RELATED ILLNESSES OVER 1,000 IN U.S.
THE COST OF THIS CENTURY'S WORST MEASLES OUTBREAK

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. People can become infected by breathing in mist or accidentally swallowing water that contains the bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The bacteria live in freshwater environments and can become a health concern — as in this case — when it grows and spreads in human-made building water systems. The number of cases reported to CDC has been on the rise since 2000 with almost 7,500 cases being reported in 2017, according to government data.

According to preliminary findings, those who were diagnosed were more likely to have walked by hot tubs at an event center during the latter half of the fair compared to those who did not get sick.

Health officials also reported early results from laboratory testing of environmental samples. So far, testing has identified Legionella bacteria in one water sample taken from the center where fairgoers were allegedly exposed.

“Finding Legionella in one water sample is an important piece of the puzzle, but it does not tell us how so many people were exposed at this event,” said Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist. “To get Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever, you have to breathe in Legionella in aerosolized water, meaning small droplets like mists or vapors.”

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reiterated the disease is a rare infection even though the bacteria that cause it can be found in nature and in man-made water systems.

Regardless, they are taking precautions regarding the use of the facility until they are confident that it does not pose any danger to the community.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The decision has been made to suspend the rental of the Davis Event Center at this time while we review and implement mitigation plans for the facility,” the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. So far the department added they have “taken steps to minimize water aerosolization opportunities on the grounds, as this is considered the means by which the Legionella bacteria is contracted. While we all feel confident that the facility is safe, we want to take these proactive mitigation measures to reassure the public and our employees."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Health officials are actively monitoring for new cases of the disease and that since Oct. 3, there has been no indication of an ongoing exposure since the fair ended.