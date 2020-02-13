Expand / Collapse search
New robocall law will take time to have an impact, lawmaker says

The TRACED Act will significantly reduce robocalls over time

By FOXBusiness
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., on the heels on an astonishing report revealing that 4.6 million robocalls were made in the U.S. in January, argues it will take time for the TRACED Act to work. video

Robocalls should decrease soon: Sen. John Thune

Despite bipartisan efforts to combat illegal practices, pesky robocalls won't end any time soon.

At the end of 2019, President Trump signed the TRACED Act into law allowing the Federal Communications Commission to protect consumers from robocall scammers. However, Sen. John Thune told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney Thursday it will take time to get implemented.

SPRINT, COMCAST CREATE TECH TO FIGHT ROBOCALLS

“You will see a significant reduction [in robocalls] over time as the law gets implemented,” he said.

Thune's comments come as Americans were hit by 4.7 billion robocalls in January, marking a 4 percent increase from December, according to YouMail. Overall there were a record 58 billion robocalls made in 2019, marking a 22 percent increase from 2018 when 47 billion robocalls were made.

January's rise was largely due to an 8 percent increase in spam calls.

