Labor group accuses Google of illegally firing workers to stop unionism

A tumultuous week for Google continued on Thursday when a union brought charges against Alphabet accusing the company of unlawfully firing four employees to deter workers from engaging in union activities.

Continue Reading Below

The Communications Workers of America union filed the labor charge in a complaint seen by Reuters.

The National Labor Relations Board will investigate whether Google violated the workers rights as they raised concerns about working conditions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Google did not respond to Reuters for a request for comment on the filing, though it was reported as saying the four workers were let go for violating the company's data-security policies.

Google also last month acknowledged hiring a consultancy known for defeating unionism.

GOOGLE FIRES EMPLOYEES WHO HELPED ORGANIZE LABOR PROTESTS

The CWA union, which represents 700,000 North Americans in various industries, has been trying to organize workers at Google.

If the NLRB finds violations, it usually tries to help accusers and companies reach a settlement.

Google in September announced such a settlement after an employee accused the company of firing him for his conservative political views.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Workers and investors have been able to exercise limited oversight over Google's practices because co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin control Alphabet's shareholder voting power.

The co-founders stepped down Tuesday, but retain their votes and board seats.