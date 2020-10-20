Expand / Collapse search
US government to file antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday

Lawsuit is expected to allege that Google broke the law in how it treated rivals in its search and advertising businesses

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that big tech is bracing for antitrust enforcement action if Democrats win the White Hose and take the Senate. video

Antitrust movement against big tech taking shape imminently: Gasparino

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that big tech is bracing for antitrust enforcement action if Democrats win the White Hose and take the Senate.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals, according to a source familiar with the planning.

The lawsuit is expected to allege that Google broke the law in how it treated rivals in its search and advertising businesses, seeking to disadvantage them to keep its own search engine dominant and using that market power to sell more ads.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Edward Tobin)