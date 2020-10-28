Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's quarantine beard draws praise, amusement on social media

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's quarantine beard earned him comparisons to Gandalf, Rasputin and former President Rutherford B. Hayes when he appeared in front of the Senate Commerce Committee for a hearing on Section 230 on Wednesday.

Dorsey has long eschewed the cleanshaven corporate look, having appeared in front of Congress multiple times sporting a nose ring. But it appears he's also eschewed trimming his beard since the coronavirus pandemic hit, spawning jokes from users of his own platform.

"Homeless person appears to be testifying to the Senate Science, Commerce and Transportation Committee," Daily Caller reporter Anders Hagstrom wrote on Twitter.

"Experts fear uncontrolled growth of Jack Dorsey's beard," Futurism news editor Jon Christian wrote on Twitter.

Dorsey and fellow tech CEOs Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Google's parent, answered questions about censorship ahead of the 2020 presidential election at the hearing on Wednesday. Dorsey and Zuckerberg defended Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act during the hearing.

"§230 is the most important law protecting internet speech. Removing §230 will remove speech from the internet," Dorsey wrote on Twitter ahead of the hearing.

"That concept of 'good faith' is what’s being challenged by many of you today. Some of you don’t trust we’re acting in good faith," he continued. "That’s the problem I want to focus on solving. How do services like Twitter earn your trust? How do we ensure more choice in the market if we don’t?"

