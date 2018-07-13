Instagram users hit with temporary outage

Instagram, the online photo-sharing and social networking service, was temporarily out of service Friday afternoon.

Some users of the Facebook owned app reported on blogs and other social media outlets of a wide-spread outage within the United States and Europe.

The website Down Detector noted a spike in people reporting problems with Instagram at around 2pm EST.

Attempts to use the photo-sharing app resulted in an error message that says "Couldn't refresh feed" and a “5xx Server Error” message appeared when any attempt is made to use the website.

Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and the company boasts over 800 million users.