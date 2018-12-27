Instagram receives 'insta-gripe' from users with accidental test of tap-through feature

The tap-through feature many Instagram users noticed when using the app on Thursday turned out to be a test that went awry – and produced virtually instant complaints.

According to a tweet from Adam Mosseri, the head of product at Instagram, the test was meant for a small audience, but ended up spreading to many more users.

“That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! 😬” Mosseri wrote in response to a Twitter user.

After some users experienced the feature, which required them to tap through photos like they would an Instagram story, many took to other social media platforms like Twitter to express their disapproval of the new way to view photos.

“THE NEW INSTAGRAM UPDATE IS ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE! @INSTAGRAM WHAT WERE YOU THINKING, OH MY GOSH! By far the worst update in Instagram history!” one user posted on Twitter.

“Has Instagram lost its mind? I am not tinder swiping through everyone’s posts 🤔😒” another user tweeted.

The test feature was first reported by TechCrunch in October.

“We’re always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love,” an Instagram spokesperson told the outlet that month.

Instagram did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.