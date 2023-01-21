Instagram head admits platform showed users too many videos last year

Instagram head Adam Mosseri admitted Friday that the social media platform was "overfocused" on video last year after controversy over the shift away from images evoked criticism from some of its biggest users.

Speaking in a weekly Q&A, he noted that a "number of photographers" have been upset – although photos are still a valued part of it.

"I think we were overfocused on video in 2022 and pushed ranking too far and basically showed too many videos and not enough photos," he said.

"We’ve since balanced, so things like how often someone likes photos versus videos and how often someone comments on photos versus videos are roughly equal, which is a good sign that things are balanced. And so, to the degree that there is more video on Instagram over time, it’s going to be because that’s what’s driving overall engagement more," Mosseri explained, adding that he wanted to be "very clear" that photos would always be important.

Mosseri came under fire in 2022 since it began testing a TikTok-style redesign that eventually led Instagram to rethink the overhaul.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian had both called, in stories, to "make Instagram Instagram again."

However, the video push has continued and, in July, all videos on the Meta platform became Reels.