IBM to acquire Red Hat in deal valued at $34B

IBM announced on Sunday it will acquire software company Red Hat in an approximately $34 billion deal.

Under the deal, IBM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for $190 per share in cash.

"The acquisition of Red Hat is a game-changer. It changes everything about the cloud market," said IBM CEO Ginni Rometty. "IBM will become the world's #1 hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution that will unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses.”

