IBM drops facial recognition software amid racial profiling concerns

Technology giant IBM said on Monday it no longer offers facial recognition or analysis software as the company’s chief executive voiced support for policies to advance racial justice.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna sent a letter to lawmakers on Monday urging a national discussion on whether domestic law enforcement agencies should be allowed to use facial recognition technology at all.

“IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency,” Krishna wrote.

Krishna, who took over as CEO in April, noted that while artificial intelligence can be a powerful tool to help keep people safe, the technology needs to be tested for bias.

The announcement follows the death of George Floyd and mass protests throughout the nation calling for police reform.

Krishna said he is willing to work with lawmakers on enacting police reform legislation that promotes racial equity.

