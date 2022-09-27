Hurricane Ian: NASA rolls Artemis 1 moon rocket off the launch pad to avoid storm

NASA's Artemis I moon rocket has been secured inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Space Launch System rocket and its Orion spacecraft had been traveling on a four-mile journey from Launch Pad 39B that started at 11:21 p.m. EDT on Monday.

NASA managers decided to roll back based on the forecast associated with Hurricane Ian.

It said the decision allowed for employees to address the needs of their families as well as protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system.

NASA TO ROLL ARTEMIS I ROCKET BACK INSIDE HANGAR AHEAD OF HURRICANE IAN

After the storm has passed, the agency said in a blog post that teams would conduct inspections to determine impacts at the center and establish a plan for the next launch attempt.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That plan includes replacing the core stage flight termination system batteries and retesting the system to ensure it can terminate the flight if necessary for public safety in the event of an emergency during launch.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hurricane Ian emerged into the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday morning.

New watches and warnings were issued for Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.