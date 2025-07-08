Expand / Collapse search
Technology
Humanoid robot 'graduates' from Chinese high school in bizarre ceremony: report

China's investment in robotics technology shows growing tech competition with American innovations like Musk's Optimus

In this video taken by a bystander in the audience, a robot named Shuang Shuang joined teachers onstage at a Chinese high school graduation on July 1. Credit: ViralPress video

Tote bag-carrying robot collects diploma at China graduation

In this video taken by a bystander in the audience, a robot named Shuang Shuang joined teachers onstage at a Chinese high school graduation on July 1. Credit: ViralPress

A humanoid robot called Shuang Shuang, or "Bright," walked the stage at a high school graduation in Fujian, China on July 1, shaking hands with a teacher and receiving a certificate as cameras rolled and the crowd applauded.

The event took place at Shuangshi High School during its 25th commencement ceremony. 

Video from the event shows the robot marching in place, stepping into position and posing for a photo with faculty after a certificate is placed in a tote bag beneath its "arm."

Humanoid robot shakes hands with teacher at Chinese high school graduation

A teacher shakes hands with humanoid robot Shuang Shuang during a graduation ceremony at Shuangshi High School in Fujian, China, on July 1, 2025. (ViralPress / Viral Press)

"Shuang Shuang’s appearance comes amid a broader surge in the development and visibility of human and animal-like robots across the globe," the New York Post reported. In China, these machines are increasingly appearing at public events and tech exhibitions.

Beijing is spending heavily on robotics development and deployment, which has fueled what observers describe as a growing "tech arms race" with the United States.

Robot stands with teacher after graduating at China school ceremony

Humanoid robot Shuang Shuang stands beside a teacher after receiving a certificate at Shuangshi High School's graduation. (ViralPress / Viral Press)

The U.S. response has been largely driven by private companies. Tesla is planning to release Optimus, a humanoid robot that it said can do household chores, care for children, and perform repetitive tasks.

Security robots are also entering real-world use. Robot "dogs" have been seen patrolling the perimeters of Mar-a-Lago starting last November to assist Secret Service agents in their security detail for President Donald Trump.

Robot walks onstage at China high school graduation ceremony

Humanoid robot Shuang Shuang approaches the stage during a graduation ceremony at Shuangshi High School in Fujian, China. (ViralPress / Viral Press)

Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot prototype is currently unavailable but is described via X as "capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring."