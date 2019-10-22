How to get a free Google Home Mini from Spotify

Want a free Google Home Mini? Some Spotify members may be able to score the device without paying anything more than a subscription fee.

Building on the momentum from last year’s similar offer, all Spotify Premium members can get the popular smart speaker. The deal is for “eligible Premium Individual and Premium Family master account users in the U.S—both new and existing.”

Spotify says all Premium members get a Google Home Mini “at no extra cost.”

The audio streaming platform boasts a comprehensive premium service that allows customers to download music and features no interruptions for commercial ads, unlimited skips and the ability to play any song.

Premium starts at $9.99 per month for a single account. Premium family offers six accounts for $14.99 per month. Included in the family plan are parental controls.

The Google Home Mini does more than play music -- the popular smart speaker “works with more than 5,000 smart home devices from more than 150 brands."

Last week, Google unveiled the Google Nest Mini which “boasts more bass and the ability to light up, but the smart speaker can also connect with other Google speakers throughout a home. Google Duo allows for intercom speaking as well as calling between other connected devices.”

The move by Spotify to offer the Google Home Mini, mirroring their offer from last year, is clearly to differentiate itself in a crowded streaming music scene. Spotify and Apple have been the strongest players but the rise of Amazon and Google Play has created more competition, which is great for consumers but can affect Spotify’s market share.

So far, Spotify has weathered the storm well and even diversified to continue its strong grip on market share. Earlier this year, Spotify jumped into podcasts, a move that helped subscribers grow over 10 percent to 96 million globally.