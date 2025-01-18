Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business Tech
Published

Hours before US ban, TikTok says users will see 'temporary' halt in service

Services will be 'temporarily' unavailable, according to the company

close
Tech analyst and 'The Media Copilot' founder Pete Pachal joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President-elect Trump asking the Supreme Court to halt a ban on TikTok and his administration focusing on A.I. in his second term. video

Trump urging TikTok ban halt, looks to focus on AI in second term

Tech analyst and 'The Media Copilot' founder Pete Pachal joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss President-elect Trump asking the Supreme Court to halt a ban on TikTok and his administration focusing on A.I. in his second term.

Hours before the U.S. TikTok ban goes into effect, TikTok released a statement on its app, notifying users of the latest developments.

In the notification, which was alerted on customers' "For You page" on Saturday night, the company confirmed the law banning TikTok will take effect on Sunday.

Leadership noted the ban will "force" the company to make its services "temporarily unavailable."

A screenshot of an update in the TikTok app on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

A screenshot of an update on the TikTok app, Saturday. (Fox News Digital / Fox News)

"We're working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support," the statement read. "Please stay tuned."

The social media platform said it would "go dark" on Sunday without a "definitive" statement from the Biden administration.

"The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million Americans," TikTok said in a statement posted to X.

PRIVACY GROUPS, EXPERTS, PARENTS LAUD SCOTUS TIKTOK BAN WHILE OTHERS SLAM DECISION AS ‘ANTI-DEMOCRATIC’

TikTok app

The TikTok app logo is shown on an iPhone. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis / AP Newsroom)

The White House said this week Biden didn’t plan to enforce the ban, that it would be up to Trump, who takes office Monday. 

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld the bipartisan law passed last year banning TikTok unless its Chinese-owned company ByteDance sells it by Sunday, citing national security risks because of its ties to China, Fox News Digital reported.

KEVIN O'LEARY PUTS $20 BILLION TIKTOK CASH OFFER ON THE TABLE: ‘MOST INTERESTING, COMPLICATED, CRAZY SITUATION'

Trump said he needed to "review" the ban before making a decision, and that he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day extension from the Jan. 19 deadline after he takes office.

An image of Trump and TikTok

Trump said he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day extension. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew thanked Trump in a video on Friday for his "commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States. This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

During the presidential campaign, Trump said he would "never ban TikTok" after joining the platform, but led the calls for the ban during his first term in office. 

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.