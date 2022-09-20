Hilton teams up with Voyager Space to design astronaut quarters for Starlab station

Hilton will partner with Voyager Space to design living quarters for astronauts on its Starlab commercial space station, the companies announced Tuesday.

The hotel giant will work with the private space technology firm to develop communal areas, hospitality suites and lodging for astronauts on Starlab, according to press releases from the companies. They said they will also "explore opportunities" to work together on the "ground-to-space astronaut experience," worldwide marketing, tourism and other efforts.

Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta said in a statement that the company is "thrilled" to collaborate with Voyager Space and that the partnership underscores its commitment to "spreading the light and warmth of hospitality and providing a friendly, reliable stay – whether on the ground or in outer space."

"Starlab will be more than just a destination, it will be an experience made infinitely more unique and artful with the Hilton team’s infusion of innovation, expertise, and global reach," Voyager Space CEO Dylan Taylor said in a statement. "Voyager and Hilton are acutely focused on creating innovative solutions for the future of humanity and this partnership opens new doors to what is possible for comfort-focused space exploration and habitation."

Nanoracks, Lockheed Martin and Voyager Space announced their collaboration to create Starlab, which they describe as the first free flying commercial space station, in October 2021.

The planned space station is designed to host up to four astronauts at a time and features a laboratory system for scientific research and manufacturing, according to Lockheed Martin. It will also support tourism and other commercial efforts.

In December, NASA said it had awarded $160 million to Nanoracks to develop a space station design as part of the agency's effort to maintain a U.S. presence in space while phasing out the International Space Station. Blue Origin and Northrop Grunman also received funding for their own space station concepts.

Starlab is expected to be operational by 2027, according to Lockheed Martin.