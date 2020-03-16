Health and Human Services under cyber siege amid coronavirus response: report

The Department of Health and Human Services reportedly came under siege from cyber attackers on Sunday as the department contends with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night during the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic," Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter on Monday. "The attack appears to have been intended to slow the agency's systems down."

Bloomberg reported that the National Security Council's warning on Sunday about fake national quarantine texts was connected to the alleged hack.

"Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. CDC has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19," NSC posted on its official Twitter account.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar is part of the Trump administration's response to the outbreak. The U.S. has reported more than 3,700 infections and 68 deaths from the virus as of Monday.

FOX Business' inquiry to HHS was not immediately returned.