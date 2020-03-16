Expand / Collapse search
Government And Institutions

Health and Human Services under cyber siege amid coronavirus response: report

Coronavirus response reportedly slowed down by cyber attackers

By FOXBusiness
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' to discuss the administration's 'aggressive' approach to social distancing recommendations and the increase in testing.video

Surgeon general says US has reached 'turning point' on coronavirus testing

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the administration's 'aggressive' approach to social distancing recommendations and the increase in testing.

The Department of Health and Human Services reportedly came under siege from cyber attackers on Sunday as the department contends with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system Sunday night during the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic," Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter on Monday. "The attack appears to have been intended to slow the agency's systems down."

Bloomberg reported that the National Security Council's warning on Sunday about fake national quarantine texts was connected to the alleged hack.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar testifies about President Donald Trump's budget request for fiscal year 2021, as he appears before the Senate Finance Committee to discuss health care issues, including the coronavirus, on Capitol Hill

"Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. CDC has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19," NSC posted on its official Twitter account.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar is part of the Trump administration's response to the outbreak. The U.S. has reported more than 3,700 infections and 68 deaths from the virus as of Monday.

FOX Business' inquiry to HHS was not immediately returned.