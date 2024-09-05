Hewlett Packard to pursue $4B claim against estate of Mike Lynch, tech entrepreneur who died after yacht sank

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will continue with its legal efforts to recover up to $4 billion damages from the estate of late British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, who died last month after his yacht sank off the Italian coast.

The damages that HPE wants to recover arise from a civil case in which the company had lodged fraud claims against Lynch related to Autonomy, a company he co-founded. Lynch denied the allegations.

In 2022, the British court issued a ruling in the case that largely sided with the company.

"Dr. Lynch’s death is a tragedy, as are the death of others on the ship. However, it doesn’t change what happened. A UK judge ruled in 2022 that the Company is a victim of fraud committed by Dr. Lynch and his co-defendant Sushovan Hussain. HPE has a responsibility to recover damages for its shareholders," HPE said in a Thursday statement to FOX Business.

Six others died during the sinking of the British tech entrepreneur’s yacht last month.