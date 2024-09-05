Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Legal
Published

Hewlett Packard to pursue $4B claim against estate of Mike Lynch, tech entrepreneur who died after yacht sank

Lynch died in August after his yacht sank off the coast of Sicily

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 5

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will continue with its legal efforts to recover up to $4 billion damages from the estate of late British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, who died last month after his yacht sank off the Italian coast.

The damages that HPE wants to recover arise from a civil case in which the company had lodged fraud claims against Lynch related to Autonomy, a company he co-founded. Lynch denied the allegations.

In 2022, the British court issued a ruling in the case that largely sided with the company.

Mike Lynch walking in suit

Mike Lynch, former chief executive officer of Autonomy Corp., arrives at federal court in San Francisco, California, on March 18, 2024. Lynch was charged with 14 counts of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commi (Loren Elliott/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Dr. Lynch’s death is a tragedy, as are the death of others on the ship. However, it doesn’t change what happened. A UK judge ruled in 2022 that the Company is a victim of fraud committed by Dr. Lynch and his co-defendant Sushovan Hussain. HPE has a responsibility to recover damages for its shareholders," HPE said in a Thursday statement to FOX Business.

SUPERYACHT VICTIMS' CAUSE OF DEATH WAS ‘DEATH BY CONFINEMENT,' AUTOPSIES SHOW: REPORT

Six others died during the sinking of the British tech entrepreneur’s yacht last month.