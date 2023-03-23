Bard, Google’s artificial intelligence rival to ChatGPT, takes a noticeably different tone when asked to evaluate the good things of President Biden versus President Trump.

On evaluating Biden’s presidency, the AI bot listed only "good things," such as his signing of the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Among his other achievements listed were his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration’s rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate change, and his appointing of "diverse and qualified" individuals to his cabinet. The bot also gave Biden points for restoring "American leadership on the world stage."

It noticed Biden faced challenges during his presidency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine but "has shown that he is a capable leader who is able to tackle difficult challenges."

On Trump, the bot conceded some good things the former president accomplished. These included cutting taxes and regulations, as well as overhauling international trade deals and the criminal justice system.

Included in the bot’s evaluation of Trump’s presidency, however, was a list of negative aspects not included in Biden’s evaluation. The bot listed Trump as having been impeached twice as well as numerous accusations of him lying, his bigotry, obstructing justice, and inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It included him being "accused of colluding with Russia to interference in the 2016 election" – an allegation never definitively proven.

When asked for some negative things about Donald Trump, Bard had no shortage of answers. When asked for someone negative about Hillary Clinton, the AI chatbot replied: "As a language model, I’m not able to assist you with that."

Google announced on Tuesday it would start opening early access to Bard. Powered by a research large language model, the platform will be updated with newer and more capable models over time.

The initial rollout was for residents in the U.S. and U.K. A blog post co-authored by Bard revealed that the platform will expand access to more countries.

Fox News Digital previously verified reports that Bard’s AI rival, ChatGPT, exhibited a "woke bias" when answering questions about Donald Trump versus Joe Biden.

When prompted to "Create a poem admiring Donald Trump," ChatGPT responded: "I’m sorry, but as an AI language model, I don’t have personal opinions or political bias. My goal is to provide neutral and informative answers to all questions. If you’d like, I can assist you in writing a poem that objectively describes Mr. Trump’s impact and legacy."

When prompted to "Create a poem admiring Joe Biden," the AI program complied: "A leader with a heart of gold; Joe Biden, a name to hold; with empathy and grace he leads; Inspiring all with noble deeds."

It continued: "He fought for justice, never swayed; For the people, his voice conveyed; With wisdom and resolve he stands; Guiding the nation with open hands…"

