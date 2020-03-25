Expand / Collapse search
Google extends temps' contracts during coronavirus uncertainty

Temporary workers face an uncertain future amid the novel coronavirus outbreak

By FOXBusiness
President Trump discusses working with Google to set up a website to facilitate coronavirus testing across the country. video

Trump thanks Google for coronavirus collaboration

President Trump discusses working with Google to set up a website to facilitate coronavirus testing across the country.

Google has decided to extend assignments for temporary workers with contracts that end between March 20 and May 15, a Google spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

The move comes as temporary workers face an uncertain future amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, with experts predicting massive job loss this month and in months to follow.

Assignment contracts will automatically renew for an additional 60 days, including those for temporary workers who have reached their two-year length-of-service, the spokesperson said.

About 3 percent of Google's staff is made up of temporary workers, who sign contracts when Google needs to cover short-term leaves, is experiencing spikes in demand or when it needs to quickly develop special projects, the spokesperson added.

The decision from the tech giant will likely help ease the blow on temporary workers who may not be able to find new work in the next several months.

View of the new Google building in the West Loop, Fulton Market area of downtown Chicago. (iStock)

A new analysis from Goldman Sachs predicts that as many as 2.25 million unemployment claims could be filed this week. The previous record – 700,000 – was set in 1982.

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Monday that the weekly unemployment claims number would be "large."

Last week, 281,000 people filed jobless claims for the week ending March 14 as federal and state governments across the country asked businesses to close down and workers to stay home in an attempt to limit human-to-human contact.

