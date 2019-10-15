Google shows off Pixel 4 and Pixelbook designs

Google’s line of products is set to hit the market this fall, headlined by a sleeker Pixel 4. The buzz-worthy Pixel 4 cell phone will was the newsmaker when Google’s debuted its line of products Tuesday, but the Nest products might be the most influential of the releases.

Continue Reading Below

Weeks after Microsoft rolled out its line of products including tablets and laptops, including the surprise of a dual screen phone that runs the Android operating system, Google has ushered displayed several products Tuesday, some with substantial enhancements, that will be available later this fall.

Here's a rundown of some of Google's latest offerings:

Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 includes a flashy camera technology, which is a testament to the power of social media has on the design of cell phones. There are two cameras on the back of the phone, including one with a telephoto lens. In addition, a recorder could be handy for note-taking students at lectures or in business meetings. Enhancements to Google Assistant spell out ease and simplicity when navigating the phone and maximizing time.

The Pixel 4 starts at $799.

Pixelbook

With 12 hours of battery life, the Pixelbook Go laptop can get two hours of battery on just a 20-minute charge. It is still relatively light at about two pounds and it's 13 mm thin.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Nest

According to Google, Nest Wifi “is more powerful than Google Wifi, delivering up to two times the speed and up to 25 percent better coverage.” It can be controlled by the Google Home App.

The Nest Mini boasts more bass and the ability to light up, but the smart speaker can also connect with other Google speakers throughout a home. Google Duo allows for intercom speaking as well as calling between other connected devices. The starting price is $49.

The popular Nest Aware has several practical tweaks, including enhancements to better listen for alarms throughout the house. A soon-to-be-launched Home Feed will be featured in the Google Home app that will list a summary of the day’s activities.

Unlike previous models, Nest Aware will be an all-inclusive pricing model and will include all cameras, speakers and displays for the home for one price.