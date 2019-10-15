Fortnite is back from the 'black hole' with 'Chapter 2'

Fortnite is back. Thank goodness.

After entering a “black hole” over the weekend, Epic Games brought Fortnite back to life on Tuesday. For fans of the online game, the dawning of “Chapter 2” means a new era for the game.

Same concept, same fun. Just new twists and turns. The unveiling of “Chapter 2” on the Epic Games website promised more of the same, just better and more intense.

“Battle. Build. Create,” the Epic Games website said. “Fortnite is the free, always evolving, multiplayer game where you and your friends battle to be the last one standing or collaborate to create your dream Fortnite world.”

The game is wildly successful and its shutdown on Sunday afternoon left fans bewildered. With multiple layers, features and formats, the game is customizable and interactive. Not surprisingly, Fortnite reportedly has addictive properties.

A recent lawsuit says that Fortnite was created “to develop the most addictive game possible” and likened it to cocaine. Roughly 250 million users worldwide play Fortnite, the number having doubled globally since June of 2018.

It is a cultural phenomenon, and now that it is back, fans are trying to figure it all out and make sense of the new twists and turns.

“Chapter 2” is more intense. Featuring more weapons, new boats, new maps and what is promised to be as better use of water, Fortnite’s empire shows no signs of slowing down or easing up.

While the game is back and fans have taken to social media to rejoice, the blackout created consternation among its faithful followers. On Monday, Fox News Headline 24/7’s Brett Larson reported on the temporary veiling of the game and explained the shutdown.

“The game is done is seasons, and every once in a while they do these system-wide events where they shut down and bring back the game,” Larson reported on Monday.

“Folks who were logged in at 2 P.M. Eastern Time witnessed the whole game go into a black hole.”

And now it is back and bigger than ever.