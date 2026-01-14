Google Search lights up with red, white and blue for nation’s 250th anniversary

As the United States approaches its 250th birthday, Google Search is marking the historic milestone with a patriotic digital surprise.

On Monday, the tech giant launched a special animation that appears when users search for terms tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial, kicking off a yearlong digital tribute ahead of July 4, 2026.

"You’ll see a special animation when you search for terms related to the anniversary," a Google press release says. "Try searching for ‘United States Semiquincentennial’ or ‘America’s 250th’ on your desktop or mobile device and watch the page light up."

"This digital kickoff, which won’t fizzle out until after July 4, 2026, is just the spark. Throughout the year, we’re rolling out additional initiatives designed to actively empower Americans as we celebrate 250 years," the statement continues, "from bringing America’s natural beauty and shared heritage to life for explorers across the country, to fueling a new era of economic growth by equipping communities with the AI skills for the future."

The Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, when leaders of the 13 American colonies formally broke from British rule, asserting that "all men are created equal" and launching the birth of the United States.

The White House has dubbed the semiquincentennial celebration as "Freedom 250," which U.S. Chief of Protocol Ambassador Monica Crowley recently previewed with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

"President [Donald] Trump promised the American people the most monumental and exciting celebration of America in our nation's history, and he is going to deliver that," Crowley said. "We are working in partnership with Freedom 250, which is going to serve as the executor for the president's programming vision, and also for the national platform to align, connect and carry out the national, statewide and local efforts to celebrate our exceptional nation."

"We are planning, through Freedom 250, an entire year of programming to celebrate American patriotism and pride, our extraordinary history… as well as the bright golden-age future ahead of us, and, truly, American exceptionalism," she continued.

Crowley said the yearlong Freedom 250 celebration will showcase the nation’s spirit through major patriotic events — from a national fair and student competitions to a grand July 4 salute — honoring America’s history, pride and resilience.