Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Education
Published

Education secretary pushes to restore love of country ahead of 250th anniversary

Education secretary launches 'History Rocks' tour to restore school patriotism ahead of nation's 250th

close
U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon discusses President Donald Trump's Department of Education cutbacks and the role of A.I. in schools on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Trump cuts 39% of Education Department staff in first full year back in office

U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon discusses President Donald Trump's Department of Education cutbacks and the role of A.I. in schools on 'Mornings with Maria.'

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this July 2026, Education Secretary Linda McMahon is putting renewed focus on something she says is quietly fading from classrooms nationwide: patriotism. 

In an appearance on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," McMahon outlined a nationwide push to restore civics education, pride in the American flag, and a shared sense of national identity among America’s youth.

McMahon said too many schools have moved away from teaching the basics of what it means to be an American — from understanding the Constitution to showing respect for the nation’s symbols — warning that America’s sense of national identity is quickly fading.

close
County music singer Neal McCoy joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th birthday and call for renewed patriotism across the country. video

Country star Neal McCoy leads patriotic push as America gears up for 250th birthday

County music singer Neal McCoy joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th birthday and call for renewed patriotism across the country.

"We don't teach love of country. We don't say the Pledge of Allegiance. We are not creating that same sense of patriotism," she said, adding that in some districts, "the word patriot was actually crossed out of some of the curriculum in some of our schools."

McMahon believes this shift has weakened students’ connection to their country as well as the people around them.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SERVES A FINAL BLOW TO END BIDEN'S SAVE STUDENT LOAN PROGRAM

To reverse this growing trend, the Department of Education has launched the "History Rocks" tour — a nationwide effort aimed at bringing civics, American history, and love of country back into classrooms.

close
Education Secretary Linda McMahon reveals that the department has found fraud in the student loan system and discusses the efforts to prevent it on 'Varney & Co.' video

Trump education chief says $1B in fraud targeted student loan system before crackdown

Education Secretary Linda McMahon reveals that the department has found fraud in the student loan system and discusses the efforts to prevent it on 'Varney & Co.'

"We're going across the country with our History Rocks tour, and we are focusing on civics, education and love of country," she said.

The initiative coincides with America’s 250th anniversary, which the Trump administration is positioning as a chance for unity rather than another source of division.

close
U.S. Chief of Protocol Ambassador Monica Crowley discusses President Donald Trump's America 250 initiative and his new volunteer program on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

America 250: Monica Crowley unveils Trump's plans for July 4, 2026 milestone

U.S. Chief of Protocol Ambassador Monica Crowley discusses President Donald Trump's America 250 initiative and his new volunteer program on 'Mornings with Maria.'

As the country approaches a historic milestone, McMahon argues that rebuilding patriotism in schools is just as important as improving test scores. For her, teaching students to read, write, and do math is only part of the job — teaching them why America matters is just as essential.

SCREEN-FREE CHILDHOOD MOVEMENT SPREADS AS PARENTS SEEK DEVICE ALTERNATIVES

As the nation prepares to mark 250 years of independence, McMahon says a sense of unity is more important than ever. Through "History Rocks," schools can help raise a generation that not only understands where this country came from, but also feels proud to be part of it — and responsible for carrying it forward.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE