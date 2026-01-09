Education secretary pushes to restore love of country ahead of 250th anniversary

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this July 2026, Education Secretary Linda McMahon is putting renewed focus on something she says is quietly fading from classrooms nationwide: patriotism.

In an appearance on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," McMahon outlined a nationwide push to restore civics education, pride in the American flag, and a shared sense of national identity among America’s youth.

McMahon said too many schools have moved away from teaching the basics of what it means to be an American — from understanding the Constitution to showing respect for the nation’s symbols — warning that America’s sense of national identity is quickly fading.

"We don't teach love of country. We don't say the Pledge of Allegiance. We are not creating that same sense of patriotism," she said, adding that in some districts, "the word patriot was actually crossed out of some of the curriculum in some of our schools."

McMahon believes this shift has weakened students’ connection to their country as well as the people around them.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SERVES A FINAL BLOW TO END BIDEN'S SAVE STUDENT LOAN PROGRAM



To reverse this growing trend, the Department of Education has launched the "History Rocks" tour — a nationwide effort aimed at bringing civics, American history, and love of country back into classrooms.

"We're going across the country with our History Rocks tour, and we are focusing on civics, education and love of country," she said.

The initiative coincides with America’s 250th anniversary, which the Trump administration is positioning as a chance for unity rather than another source of division.

As the country approaches a historic milestone, McMahon argues that rebuilding patriotism in schools is just as important as improving test scores. For her, teaching students to read, write, and do math is only part of the job — teaching them why America matters is just as essential.

SCREEN-FREE CHILDHOOD MOVEMENT SPREADS AS PARENTS SEEK DEVICE ALTERNATIVES

As the nation prepares to mark 250 years of independence, McMahon says a sense of unity is more important than ever. Through "History Rocks," schools can help raise a generation that not only understands where this country came from, but also feels proud to be part of it — and responsible for carrying it forward.