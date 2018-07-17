Search

Walmart mulls video streaming service to rival Netflix, Amazon: report

By RetailFOXBusiness

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the Walmart partnership, corporate tech spending, innovation, working with the Chinese government, trade tensions and potential government regulations.video

Microsoft CEO on teaming up with Walmart

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the Walmart partnership, corporate tech spending, innovation, working with the Chinese government, trade tensions and potential government regulations.

Walmart is considering the launch of a subscription-based video streaming service to rival Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a report Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The Arkansas-based retailer is said to be eyeing a price point below $8 for the service, which would make Walmart’s platform cheaper than both Netflix and Prime Video, The Information reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. Company officials purportedly theorize that a cheaper service would be popular among their existing customers, especially those “in the middle of America,” the outlet said.

It’s unclear whether Walmart would populate a streaming video service with its own original content, as competitors such as Netflix and Amazon by spending ever-larger sums of money, or attempt to acquire a studio or other entertainment entity, as AT&T did with Time Warner. Walmart has yet to determine if it will actually launch a service and may decide against the idea.

Walmart representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Walmart’s possible foray into streaming comes amid a broader battle between the company and Amazon. Walmart has spent heavily to build out its e-commerce platforms to combat Amazon’s dominance in the sector, while Amazon purchased Whole Foods last year in a push to garner a larger share of the grocery industry.

In a separate development, Walmart on Tuesday said it would partner with Microsoft to integrate cloud-computing technology into its digital operations.

Walmart shares were flat in trading.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments