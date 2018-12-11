Google remains US digital ad king despite Congressional scrutiny

Increased scrutiny of Google’s data security practices and allegations of political bias haven’t impacted the tech giant’s dominance of the U.S. digital advertising, according to projections from eMarketer.

Google is expected to earn $47.89 billion in U.S. digital advertising revenue in 2019, up from $41.28 billion in 2018, according to eMarketer. The projected 2019 total would amount to 36.2 percent of the overall U.S. digital advertising market, more than any other company.

The next closest company, Facebook, is projected to control about 21 percent of the market. Overall, U.S. digital ad spending is expected to grow 19 percent to $132.32 billion next year.

Google’s U.S. digital advertising haul is expected to top $55 billion in 2020, according to the firm.

The company’s dominance comes as U.S. lawmakers mull the possibility of regulation for the tech industry. Top firms such as Google and Facebook face questions about how they are making use of private user data and the overall security of their platforms.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, answering questions about alleged political bias on the company’s platform, data security practices and other key issues.