Google Maps’ new feature will show commuters how crowded train or bus will be

Google Maps unveiled a new feature Thursday which can project how crowded a scheduled train or bus will be.

The new feature will be able to predict public transportation in nearly 200 cities, the tech giant said in a statement.

The app, available on Android and iOS, will not only give a commuter directions but will also let them know if their form of transportation has “standing room only” in case they want to wait for a later train in order to get a seat.

Google also announced the rollout of a “live traffic delays” feature that will let commuters know if their bus will be late and how long the delay will be. The map will pinpoint where the bus is located.

Google Maps unveiled its new feature on Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Google)

The data will be based on crowdsourced information from other riders, The Wall Street Journal reported. The tech giant had asked its Google Maps consumers if they were able to get a seat during peak travel times, TechCrunch reported.

The feature is similar to Google Maps’ “popular times” element which tells potential diners when a restaurant’s busy time is.