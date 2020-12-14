Google lost $1.7M in ad revenue during YouTube outage, expert says

Google lost an estimated $1.7 million in ad revenue during Monday’s brief YouTube outage, according to online shopping platform LovetheSales.com.

“We have calculated how much ad revenue Google lost whilst YouTube was down for 37 minutes and it comes out as a $1.7m costly mistake,” LovetheSales.com said in a statement emailed to Fox News.

LovetheSales based its estimate on outage data from the Downdetector website and statistics site Statista’s fourth-quarter 2020 YouTube ad revenue projection of $6.246 billion. This means that a 37-minute outage would work out at $1.7 million, it said, or $47,147 per minute.

YouTube and a number of other Google services, such as Gmail, suffered an outage on Monday morning.

“Update -- We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal,” tweeted TeamYouTube at 8:16 a.m. ET on Monday.

“We’re all clear folks! Thanks for staying with us,” tweeted Google Workspace at 8:06 a.m. ET on Monday.

Fox News has reached out to Google with a request for comment on Monday’s outage.

