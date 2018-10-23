Google, Facebook and Twitter employees spend on Democrats ahead of midterms

President Trump has repeatedly called out Google, Facebook and Twitter for liberal bias in recent weeks.
Now with two weeks until the midterms, it would appear he may have had a point. Fox News reports that tech employees are throwing big donations at the Democrats.
Separately, on Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was flirting with correction territory, down 10-percent from its August high. Investors appear to be profit taking in some of the year’s best performers including Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and Apple.
The Nasdaq has paced the lion's share of the gains this year in the U.S. stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were also hard hit on Tuesday after blue-chip companies, including Caterpillar and 3M, delivered disappointing forecasts in part tied to tariffs and currency fluctuations.
