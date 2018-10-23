Search

Watch Live: National Space Council discusses plans for Space Force

Google, Facebook and Twitter employees spend on Democrats ahead of midterms

Employees at the biggest tech companies donate more money to Democrats than Republicans.

President Trump has repeatedly called out Google, Facebook and Twitter for liberal bias in recent weeks.

Now with two weeks until the midterms, it would appear he may have had a point. Fox News reports that tech employees are throwing big donations at the Democrats.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7325.241-143.39-1.92%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,728.64-60.66-3.39%
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.106.09-3.54-3.23%
TWTRTWITTER INC.28.44-0.74-2.54%
AAPLAPPLE INC.217.34-3.31-1.50%

Separately, on Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was flirting with correction territory, down 10-percent from its August high. Investors appear to be profit taking in some of the year’s best performers including Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and Apple.

The Nasdaq has paced the lion's share of the gains this year in the U.S. stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were also hard hit on Tuesday after blue-chip companies, including Caterpillar and 3M, delivered disappointing forecasts in part tied to tariffs and currency fluctuations.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES24851.21-466.20-1.84%
SP500S&P 5002707.74-48.14-1.75%
CATCATERPILLAR INC.118.79-9.92-7.71%
MMM3M COMPANY188.41-12.95-6.43%