Google envelope will hide your phone from you

Google released three new apps for Androids on Tuesday as part of its "Digital Wellbeing" initiative, including an envelope that covers a phone's screen so users can only make calls and take photos.

The Envelope app, designed by U.K.-based product design studio Special Project, differs from most apps because it's not digital. "Envelope is a physical piece of paper used to cover one's phone to curb usage, and it's only available to Pixel 3A users right now.

To obtain the actual envelope template, users have to download the Envelope app and print it from there.

Once the template is printed, users must fold it into its envelope shape to fit their phones. The template comes with "printed buttons" that "subtly light up" so users can make phone calls. It always has a camera-lens cutout that allows users to take photos, which helps "you focus on what’s in front of you," according to the app's description.

"Envelope is an app [that] temporarily transform[s] your phone into a simpler, calmer device, helping you take a break away from your digital world," the app's description reads. "Amazingly, touch screens still work through a layer of paper (you can try it right now!) because they sense the capacitance of your finger which is only slightly affected by the envelope."

The app is also open-sourced on GitHub, meaning users can customize their own envelopes based on the code Envelope has provided.

The other apps are two different wallpaper displays. One called "Activity Bubbles" shows a bubble on your home screen when you unlock your phone and adds another bubble each time you unlock your phone throughout the day so you can visualize your phone usage.

The second called "Screen Stopwatch" is a home screen stopwatch that counts up every time you unlock your phone.

Google launched its Digital Wellbeing initiative in May 2019 and introduced Digital Wellbeing Experiments, "a platform to encourage designers and developers to build digital wellbeing into their products," in October, as Google Creative Lab Team Lead Emma Turpin wrote in an October blog post.

"With phones becoming more crucial to every part of daily life, more people are taking steps to find their balance with technology. To help them do this, we’re making Digital Wellbeing a part of our products, like Wind Down on Android and Take a Break reminder on YouTube," Turpin wrote.