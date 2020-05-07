Google employees working from home not allowed to expense food, other work perks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Google's famous employee work perks apparently don't apply at home.

Staffers who work for the tech giant are not allowed to expense food or fitness costs while working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic -- even if there's cash left in an unused event or travel budget, a company spokesperson confirmed.

A spokesperson for Google told FOX Business in an email that the policy was not new and that, "We do not reimburse employees for general food expenses while they are working from home."

Google, like other media companies, announced it would undergo a hiring freeze and cut its marketing budget by 50 percent in the second half of the year as it grapples with a steep decline in ad revenue, MarketWatch reported.

A number of tech giants have extended employee work from home policies. Amazon announced its staffers could continue to do so through Oct., 2 if their jobs allow them to do so, and Microsoft also advised employees to work from home when the pandemic broke out in mid-March.

