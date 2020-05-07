Expand / Collapse search
Google employees working from home not allowed to expense food, other work perks

'We do not reimburse employees for general food expenses while they are working from home,' spokesperson says

By FOXBusiness
Cyber security and privacy expert Leeza Garber discusses the dangers of big tech tracking once the coronavirus is under control.

Apple, Google coronavirus tracking sparks long-term privacy concern

Cyber security and privacy expert Leeza Garber discusses the dangers of big tech tracking once the coronavirus is under control.

Google's famous employee work perks apparently don't apply at home.

Staffers who work for the tech giant are not allowed to expense food or fitness costs while working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic -- even if there's cash left in an unused event or travel budget, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Google employees will reportedly no longer be able to expense food or use money from leftover budgets on expenses while working from home. 

A spokesperson for Google told FOX Business in an email that the policy was not new and that, "We do not reimburse employees for general food expenses while they are working from home."

Google, like other media companies, announced it would undergo a hiring freeze and cut its marketing budget by 50 percent in the second half of the year as it grapples with a steep decline in ad revenue, MarketWatch reported.

A number of tech giants have extended employee work from home policies. Amazon announced its staffers could continue to do so through Oct., 2 if their jobs allow them to do so, and Microsoft also advised employees to work from home when the pandemic broke out in mid-March.

