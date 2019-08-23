Google disables 210 YouTube channels related to Hong Kong protests

Google on Thursday announced that it shut down 210 YouTube channels when it "discovered that channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong."

"This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter," Shane Huntley, of the Threat Analysis Group at Google Security, said. "We found use of VPNs and other methods to disguise the origin of these accounts and other activity commonly associated with coordinated influence operations."

Google added that the disabling of the channels was a function of "protecting our users and the integrity of our platforms," which it says is critical to what the company stands for.

Facebook and Twitter accused China on Monday of running a disinformation campaign against Hong Kong protesters, and the two companies removed suspected users from their respective platforms.