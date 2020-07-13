Expand / Collapse search
Google announces new digital jobs program to support America's economic recovery

Career certificate program will provide training for jobs in high-paying fields

Google is launching a program to help Americans get the training for a high-tech career without a college degree.

The career certificate program will provide training for jobs in high-paying fields.

Americans will be able to obtain qualifications through courses in Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience Design.

Google will fund 100,000 need-based scholarships and will consider these new career certificates as the equivalent of a four-year degree when hiring for related roles.

Google is also committing $10 million in Google.org job training grants for communities across America, working with partners like YWCANPower and JFF to help workforce boards and nonprofits improve their job training programs.

The courses are designed to last 3-6 months and cost $49 per month and will be taught by Google employees.

The company believes new training solutions are needed since college degrees are out of reach for many Americans and presents a threat to the country's economic future.

