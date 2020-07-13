Google announces new digital jobs program to support America's economic recovery

Google is launching a program to help Americans get the training for a high-tech career without a college degree.

Continue Reading Below

The career certificate program will provide training for jobs in high-paying fields.

Americans will be able to obtain qualifications through courses in Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience Design.

Google will fund 100,000 need-based scholarships and will consider these new career certificates as the equivalent of a four-year degree when hiring for related roles.

US ECONOMY CREATED 4.8M JOBS LAST MONTH: THESE INDUSTRIES SAW THE BIGGEST GAINS

Google is also committing $10 million in Google.org job training grants for communities across America, working with partners like YWCA, NPower and JFF to help workforce boards and nonprofits improve their job training programs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,560.93 +21.92 +1.42%

The courses are designed to last 3-6 months and cost $49 per month and will be taught by Google employees.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company believes new training solutions are needed since college degrees are out of reach for many Americans and presents a threat to the country's economic future.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE