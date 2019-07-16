Search

WATCH LIVE: Senate Banking Committee hearing ”Examining Facebook’s Proposed Digital Currency and Data Privacy Considerations.”

More | Dismiss

Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple execs head to Capitol Hill for antitrust hearing

By TechnologyFOXBusiness

Walser Wealth Management's Rebecca Walser on President Trump's comments on big tech and concerns over alleged bias in tech.video

Growing momentum behind push for big tech regulations?

Walser Wealth Management's Rebecca Walser on President Trump's comments on big tech and concerns over alleged bias in tech.

Executives from some of the nation’s biggest tech companies will be in the hot seat Tuesday afternoon as they face wide-ranging questions from the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel about the threats they may pose to competition.

Continue Reading Below

The hearing on “innovation and entrepreneurship” will include testimony from executives of four sprawling tech companies, including:

  •  Google’s Director of Economic Policy Adam Cohen  
  • Amazon’s Associate General Counsel, Competition Nate Sutton  
  • Facebook’s Head of Global Policy Development Matt Perault  
  • Apple’s Vice President, Corporate Law Kyle Andeer

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

Slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET, the hearing comes in the midst of simmering tensions between Silicon Valley and Capitol Hill -- and could potentially set the table for increased oversight of the tech industry.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
AAPLAPPLE INC.205.01-0.20-0.10%
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,155.47+4.96+0.43%
FBFACEBOOK INC.204.26+0.35+0.17%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,017.87-3.12-0.15%

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are said to be looking into big tech practices as they explore a possible antitrust violation case. Last week, the FTC reportedly voted to approve a $5 billion settlement with Facebook, resolving a lengthy probe into the social media behemoth’s data privacy practices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Meanwhile, some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, most notably Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have called for the break-up of some of the country’s biggest tech firms, which Warren has referred to as “monopolies.”

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments