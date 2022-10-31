Gettr users 'way up,' 'damage' to Twitter brand has already been done: CEO Jason Miller

Gettr CEO Jason Miller said user numbers on the platform are "way up" as people look to other social media alternatives to Twitter, citing the social media giant's damaged reputation, and reports that Elon Musk may charge verified users $20 a month.

"Anyone who supports free speech should be supporting what Musk is trying to do with the platform and make it open for everybody and have a much more balanced and fair approach to moderation," Miller said in an appearance on Mornings with Maria Monday. But, Miller warned that even Musk's takeover of the social media giant may not be enough to repair its reputation.

Musk, who took control of Twitter Thursday, announced plans to revamp the Twitter verification process, in which verified users would be required to pay $20 a month to keep their blue checkmark. Miller said damage has been done to the Twitter brand, which has been accused or political discrimination, and that asking verified users to spend $20 a month will be a hard sell.

"Fundamentally I don’t think you can repair that brand overnight and certainly not by charging $20 a month," Miller said. "If anything, I think that exacerbates the divide between the blue check mafia and regular people."

After taking over Twitter, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde, which has sparked backlash from prominent media figures and left wing commentators. Host Maria Bartiromo said Democrats are upset about Musk's takeover because the platform will no longer be allowed to serve as a PR outlet for their talking points.

Miller said that if Twitter had not moved "so far to the left" there wouldn’t be an opening for alternative platforms like Gettr to emerge, which now has 6.5 million users.

"It’s not a zero-sum game," Miller said. "The fact of the matter is most people have multiple social media apps on their phones. Maybe in the past it’s been Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Now who’s to say going forward it might not be Gettr, and Rumble and say Truth Social."