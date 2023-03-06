Georgia thieves busted by cops when they stopped to charge getaway Tesla

Two Georgia suspects were taken into custody for stealing gaming systems after police located them charging their getaway vehicle.

Gwinnett County North Precinct officers were responding to a dispatch call notifying them of a theft in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that the suspects fled in a Tesla.

TESLA WAS THE USA'S BEST SELLING LUXURY CAR BRAND IN 2022, BEATING BMW AND MERCEDES-BENZ

The officers then broadcasted the description to surrounding officers. The suspects were discovered a short ways from the scene of the crime charging the vehicle.

362,758 'FULL SELF-DRIVING' TESLAS RECALLED FOR SOFTWARE SAFETY UPDATE

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Police said officers recovered the stolen gaming systems, as well as several guns and two pounds of suspected marijuana.