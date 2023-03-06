Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Georgia thieves busted by cops when they stopped to charge getaway Tesla

The stolen items, several guns and suspected marijuana were recovered by police

Two Georgia suspects were taken into custody for stealing gaming systems after police located them charging their getaway vehicle.

Gwinnett County North Precinct officers were responding to a dispatch call notifying them of a theft in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that the suspects fled in a Tesla.

Thieves steal items

Two Georgia suspects were taken into custody for stealing gaming systems after police located them charging their getaway vehicle. (Gwinnett County Police)

The officers then broadcasted the description to surrounding officers. The suspects were discovered a short ways from the scene of the crime charging the vehicle.

Teslas

Tesla Inc. vehicles sit in a parking lot before being shipped from the Port of San Francisco in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Items stolen in Georgia

Guns, left, and bags of marijuana (Gwinnett County Police)

Police said officers recovered the stolen gaming systems, as well as several guns and two pounds of suspected marijuana.