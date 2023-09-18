Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

US

GE HealthCare gets $44M-plus grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Grant aims to advance the development of AI-powered ultrasound technology

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc has received a grant of more than $44 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop AI-assisted ultrasound technology, the company said on Monday.

The grant will facilitate development of AI-assisted ultrasound imaging auto-assessment applications and tools to help address maternal and fetal health and respiratory diseases.

AI HEALTH CARE PLATFORM PREDICTS DIABETES WITH HIGH ACCURACY BUT 'WON'T REPLACE PATIENT CARE'

Artificial Intelligence words

Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken on March 31, 2023.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The X-ray and ultrasound machine maker added that the grant is aimed at expanding access to high quality care around the world with an emphasis on low- and middle-income countries.

Caption Health, acquired by GE HealthCare earlier this year, will design the technology to run across a range of ultrasound devices and probes, including lower-cost handheld devices