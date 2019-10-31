Expand / Collapse search
Garmin developing wearable technology to help save lives

By FOXBusiness
Garmin CEO Cliff Pemble discusses his brand’s earnings growth and the different markets in which his company is invested as well as his company’s forays into wearable healthcare devices.video

Garmin CEO: We are a standalone company

From heart health to Alzheimer’s prevention, Garmin is working on studies with the University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC) to discover how wearable technology can help improve people’s lives.

Wearable health care is an industry ripe with opportunity, according to Garmin CEO Cliff Pemble.

"It's a fragmented area right now, and there's lots of players, and lots of different areas that can be opportunities," Pemble told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.

Pemble said wearable devices can help people stay on track.

“Health, exercise, [and] good diet are so important in making sure that people can avoid some of the pitfalls in health and wearable devices are a great way to do that,” he said.

Studies have shown that physically active people are less likely to experience a decline in mental function and have a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Mayo Clinic. The clinic also suggests that although more additional research in this area is needed, regular exercise is an important part of staying mentally fit.

