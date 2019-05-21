‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams’ talent discovery app Daisie raises $2.5M in funding

Maisie Williams can add “app developer” to her resume.

After eight years playing Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Williams has found success again with her new talent discovery app Daisie. The platform, which calls itself a “new route into the creative world” by allowing people to share their work and collaborate with other creators, raised $2.5 million in seed funding less than two weeks after its official launch, TechCrunch reported on Monday.

Founders Fund kicked off the funding by contributing $1.5 million, followed by other investors. The app has raised about $3 million to date, according to TechCrunch.

The platform also had 100,000 users in 11 days. The majority of the subscribers are in London, but the team plans to target other cities including New York, Los Angeles and Berlin, Germany.

Williams collaborated with film producer Dom Santry to create the app for those looking to expose their work to the public.

“The platform is a safe place for people to upload their work even if it's just an idea, without being criticized,” Williams told Vice’s i-D magazine. “We celebrate what an idea could become rather than something polished and final.”

“As much as possible we try and suggest others in the community who can help with the project you are working on,” she added. “I've always been passionate about the creative arts and I feel lucky to have got to the position I am in now so I created Daisie in the hope to encourage other people starting out in the industry.”

The 22-year-old actress's career took off after started on the HBO series in 2011.