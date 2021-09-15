Missing woman Gabby Petito's Instagram account reappears after temporary removal

The Instagram account belonging to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing on Sept. 11, appeared to be down temporarily on Wednesday morning before it reappeared.

Her account under the username "gabspetito," which has over 46,000 followers, led to a blank page early Wednesday before it reappeared around 10 a.m. EDT and was visible to the public.

Petito's last photo, posted two weeks ago, shows her holding a crocheted pumpkin with the caption, "Happy Halloween."

The 22-year-old Petito's mother reported her missing on Sept. 11, but they had last spoken in the final week of August, when she was traveling across the country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie . She was last seen at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Several local law enforcement offices and the FBI are involved in the ongoing investigation into Petito's whereabouts.

Facebook did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding Petito's account on Wednesday morning. The Suffolk County, New York, Police Department said it was not involved in the removal of Petito's Instagram page. The Moab, Utah, Police Department said it could not comment on its ongoing investigation. The North Port, Florida, Police Department did not immediately respond.

Users have commented on a number of Petito's photos with messages of hope and well-wishes.

"I don’t know you but I’m praying you are safe and unharmed," one user commented. "You remind me of my beautiful daughters and I just can’t imagine the heartache your family is feeling."

"Prayers for your safe return!" another commenter wrote

Laundrie has been inundated with speculative comments on his public account, with users asking, "Where is she?" Users also pointed out that the last photo of Laundrie's that Petito interacted with was one of her posted on July 29.

The couple was traveling cross-country in a Ford Transit van and sharing photos and videos on social media. On Aug. 12, Petito posted pictures taken in Arches National Park, just north of Moab.

Laundrie has not been charged with a crime or accused of playing a role in Petito’s disappearance, but police in his hometown of North Port told Fox News Tuesday they want to speak with him about the case.

"I think anyone would assume that the possible last person to be around her is a person of interest to want to talk with," a spokesman said. "However, there is no crime at this point."

Laundrie has hired an attorney and returned to Florida – in the van he and Petito were traveling in – as a search is underway in Wyoming . The missing woman's family says he refused to tell them where he last saw her.

