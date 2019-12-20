Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Europe

French internet company Orange found guilty of string of employee suicides

Associated Press
close
Tim Crockett, HX Global, Inc., on rowing across the Atlantic Ocean in an effort to bring awareness to the suicide epidemic among veterans.video

Veteran rows across the Atlantic to bring awareness to the veteran suicide epidemic

Tim Crockett, HX Global, Inc., on rowing across the Atlantic Ocean in an effort to bring awareness to the suicide epidemic among veterans.

French phone and Internet provider Orange was found guilty Friday of a string of employee suicides.

Continue Reading Below

A Paris court fined it 75,000 euros (more than $83,000) on Friday in a landmark court ruling over suicides in the 2000s while the company was undergoing difficult restructuring. A decision on whether to award 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in damages from the company was pending.

Image 1 of 4

Former France Telecom Chief Executive Didier Lombard arrives at Paris' courthouse in Paris, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The former CEO was also convicted and sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay 15,000 euros in fines. Other managers were also sentenced to prison and thousands of euros in fines. It is not yet clear whether they will appeal.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ALLEGED SUICIDE ATTEMPT VIDEO IS 'GONE': LAWYER

They denied responsibility for suicides of people they didn't know. But the court ruled they and the company were guilty of collective moral harassment.

Orange is France's first big company to be tried on the charge so this could set legal precedent.

The court said “the methods used to reach 22,000 job cuts were illegal.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Orange's lawyers said the job cuts were a necessary part of privatization of state-run France Telecom. Orange is still France's dominant telephone company and has operations in 26 countries around Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Its share price did not see significant change after the ruling.