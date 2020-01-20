Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Tech

France's Macron says he, Trump had 'great discussion' on digital tax

The purpose of the tax is to remove the loophole that allows million- and billion-dollar companies to avoid paying high taxes

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump and President of France Emmanuel Macron have reportedly agreed to continue talks related to the French digital tax that targets American tech companies until the end of the year. video

France’s Macron and Trump agree to continue talks on digital tax

President Trump and President of France Emmanuel Macron have reportedly agreed to continue talks related to the French digital tax that targets American tech companies until the end of the year.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he had a "great discussion" with President Trump on a digital tax in an effort to avoid more pressure from increased tariffs being imposed on the European nation.

Continue Reading Below

US, FRANCE SEEK COMPROMISE TO AVOID DIGITAL TAX ON TECH GIANTS

"Great discussion with @realDonaldTrump on digital tax," Macron wrote in a tweet. "We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation."

In March, France introduced the 3 percent tax on companies with more than $834 million in revenue globally and more than $27 million in revenue in France made through certain digital services.

FRANCE WARNS US AGAINST DIGITAL TAX RETALIATION

Some U.S. tech giants such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon said the French tax, known as GAFA — an acronym representing all four companies — unfairly targets them.

Trump and Macron in 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The purpose of the tax is to remove the loophole that allows million- and billion-dollar companies to avoid paying high taxes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.