Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki passes away at 56

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki died at the age of 56 following a two-year battle with cancer, her husband announced late Friday night.

Wojcicki served as CEO of the video sharing platform from 2014 to 2023 and was one of Google’s first employees when she started at the company in 1999.

"My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer," Wojcicki's husband, Dennis Troper, wrote on Facebook.

"Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many," he continued. "Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her. Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time."

Wojcicki and Troper got married in 1998.

Earlier this year, one of their children, Marco Troper, was found dead inside a dorm room at the University of California, Berkeley.

Sunder Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, wrote on the social media platform X that he is "Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend" after learning of Wojcicki's passing.

"She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her," he wrote. "She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world and I'm one of countless Googlers who is better for knowing her. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts with her family. RIP Susan."

Wojcicki resigned from YouTube in February 2023 to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects."

Google's 16th employee, Wojcicki had personally convinced the company's board to purchase YouTube for $1.65 billion in 2006.