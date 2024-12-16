Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt calls for 'unplugging' AI systems when they reach certain capability

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said that the U.S. must win its ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) race against China, but warned the rapidly evolving technology must be controlled.

"We're soon going to be able to have computers running on their own, deciding what they want to do," Schmidt said during an interview on ABC News' "This Week" with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

"And the way that happens is it's a series of decisions," Schmidt continued. "We go from agents to then… more powerful goals, and eventually you say to the computer, ‘learn everything and do everything.’ And that's a dangerous point. When the system can self-improve, we need to seriously think about unplugging it."

When Stephanopoulos then suggested that an AI system with such an ability might be able to counter efforts to "unplug it," Schmidt replied, "Well, in theory, we better have somebody with the hand on the plug – and metaphorically."

Schmidt said the government has a role to play in providing guardrails for AI development. The former Google chief expects the incoming Trump administration to focus on U.S. competitiveness against China, which he said is a good thing.

As for potential AI guardrails, he said, "As long as human values – and by that I mean democratic liberal values in the classic sense of individual freedom and respect for an individual are preserved – we should be okay."

Schmidt explained that while the U.S. was previously thought to be a few years ahead of China in the AI race, China has caught up over the last six months "in a way that is remarkable."

"There's a point at which, maybe in the next year or two, where the systems can begin to do their own research," Schmidt said. "They're called AI scientists, as opposed to human scientists. So you go from having 1000 human scientists to a million AI scientists. I think that increases the slope when you're moving at this pace, it's very hard for your competitors to catch up."

"That's the race," he said. "It is crucial that America wins this race globally, and in particular, ahead of China."