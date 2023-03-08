Florida launch of 3D-printed rocket scrubbed by private venture

A California-based company scrubbed its first attempt to launch a 3D-printed, 110-foot rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday after running out of time while waiting for the right propellant conditions.

Relativity Space planned to launch the 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket with 3D-printed engines from the Cape Canaveral, Florida Space Force Station within a 3-hour window that opened at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The launch is called the "Good Luck Have Fun" mission, and if successful, will be the first time a 3D-printed rocket would be sent into orbit – it will also be the first time a privately held venture-backed space company will have done so.

Once Terran 1 lifts off, it will burn through two stages powered by liquid gas and liquid oxygen.

The rocket runs on methalox fuel, which the company describes as the next generation propellant that is the easiest to eventually make on Mars.

But that propellant and the conditions it needs to work optimally, is why the mission was scrubbed.

Relativity Space announced during a live broadcast that it had "high hopes" of launching from Florida on Wednesday, but also noted they want to take the right measures to ensure a successful launch.

The space venture also turned to Twitter after the launch.

"Today’s launch attempt for #GLHF Terran 1 was scrubbed due to exceeding launch commit criteria limits for propellant thermal conditions on stage 2," the company tweeted. "The team is working diligently toward our next launch window in the coming days."

Relativity Space said that when using liquid natural gas, the methane needs time to get to the right concentration, which is why the next attempt may not be for a few days.

In fact, the space company announced it would be taking place on Saturday, from 1-4 p.m.